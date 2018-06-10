Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Dismisses notion of pitch tipping
Keuchel considered the possibility that he's been tipping his pitches, but backed off that after watching video of his latest start, Hunter Atkins of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Keuchel was left shaking his head after his last start when he allowed four first-inning runs and seven overall in a loss to the Mariners. The left-hander said he felt good and like he was making quality pitches, but allowed at least four runs for the third time in the last four starts. In particular, the first inning has been a problem for Keuchel, who has a 9.00 ERA and allowed a 1.004 OPS to opponents in the opening frame. Keuchel will try to turn around his recent struggles Sunday when he starts the series finale against Texas.
