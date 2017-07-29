Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Early exit in Friday's return
Keuchel gave up three runs on six hits and three walks over three innings Friday but escaped with a no-decision in a 6-5 win over the Tigers. He struck out three.
On the shelf for almost two months due to a nerve issue in his neck, Keuchel showed more than a little rust in his return to action, but a Josh Reddick homer in the top of the eighth inning saved the lefty from his first loss of the year. Keuchel at least threw 79 pitches (45 strikes) Friday, which should allow him to handle a full workload in his next start Wednesday at home against the Rays.
More News
-
Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Activated ahead of Friday's start•
-
Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Will pitch Friday•
-
Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Likely to start Friday or Saturday•
-
Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Decision coming Monday•
-
Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Throws 62 pitches in final rehab start•
-
Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Sent to short-season affiliate to rehab•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
The entire Phillies lineup has sleeper appeal in Fantasy Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6), and look...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6) offers more usable two-start pitchers than most weeks, so Scott White...
-
Podcast: Fantasy Feud, Week 18
We're looking ahead to Week 18 but only after playing Fantasy Feud and discussing the trade...
-
Waivers: Schwarber heating up
Coming up on the biggest trade weekend of the season, Chris Towers identifies some players...
-
Players who could win, lose at deadline
Not every rumor comes to fruition, of course, but based on what we're hearing, here are the...
-
Waivers: Zimmer, Lewis deserve more love
With the arrival of Yoan Moncada and Rafael Devers, other notable rookies have slipped through...