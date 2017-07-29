Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Early exit in Friday's return

Keuchel gave up three runs on six hits and three walks over three innings Friday but escaped with a no-decision in a 6-5 win over the Tigers. He struck out three.

On the shelf for almost two months due to a nerve issue in his neck, Keuchel showed more than a little rust in his return to action, but a Josh Reddick homer in the top of the eighth inning saved the lefty from his first loss of the year. Keuchel at least threw 79 pitches (45 strikes) Friday, which should allow him to handle a full workload in his next start Wednesday at home against the Rays.