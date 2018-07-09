Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Earns win Sunday

Keuchel (6-8) allowed one earned run on six hits and three walks while striking out two across seven innings to earn the win Sunday against the White Sox.

Keuchel turned in a signature start, recording 17 of his 21 outs via the groundball. He did give up a lot of contact -- his two strikeouts were a season low -- but took advantage of a matchup against one of the weaker hitting teams in the league. After stumbling through much of June, Keuchel has put together two strong starts that span 14 innings, during which he has allowed just three earned runs.