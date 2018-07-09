Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Earns win Sunday
Keuchel (6-8) allowed one earned run on six hits and three walks while striking out two across seven innings to earn the win Sunday against the White Sox.
Keuchel turned in a signature start, recording 17 of his 21 outs via the groundball. He did give up a lot of contact -- his two strikeouts were a season low -- but took advantage of a matchup against one of the weaker hitting teams in the league. After stumbling through much of June, Keuchel has put together two strong starts that span 14 innings, during which he has allowed just three earned runs.
More News
-
Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Loses catcher, no problem•
-
Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Escapes with no-decision Wednesday•
-
Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Throws six scoreless innings in no-decision•
-
Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Notches win in bounceback effort Saturday•
-
Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Surrenders 13 hits•
-
Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Dismisses notion of pitch tipping•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
With so many teams playing eight games this week, where else are you going to look for sleepers?...
-
Week 16 two-start pitcher rankings
A busy Week 16 (July 9-15) means a high number of two-start options. Scott White ranks them...
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart: Pham falls
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Tucker a call-up to get excited about
The Astros have finally called up top prospect Kyle Tucker, and Scott White says it's a move...
-
Podcast: Player adds for Week 16
We’ll tell you the hitters and pitchers to add to get you set for a win in Fantasy Week 16...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Start Franco
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start