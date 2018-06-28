Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Escapes with no-decision Wednesday

Keuchel didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 7-6 win over the Blue Jays, coughing up six runs on seven hits and three walks over 5.1 innings while striking out three.

The Jays tagged him for five runs in the top of the first inning, but the left-hander settled down after that and was finally taken off the hook for his ninth loss of the year by Alex Bregman's walkoff homer. Keuchel has now given up at least six runs three times in his last five starts but zero earned runs in the other two, making him a very volatile fantasy play right now, and he'll carry a 4.22 ERA into his next outing Tuesday on the road against the Rangers.