Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Evens record in victory

Keuchel (10-10) got the win against the Angels on Friday, giving up two earned runs on five hits over seven innings, striking out six and walking two in Houston's 9-3 victory.

Keuchel bounced back from a rough start against Oakland his last time out, evening his record with his 10th win of the season following this solid effort against the Angels. He's been erratic at times this season and hasn't quite managed to consistently find the dominant form that he's displayed in past years, but it's been a solid campaign on the whole for Keuchel, who has a 3.54 ERA, a 1.25 WHIP and 125 strikeouts through 167.2 innings in 2018.