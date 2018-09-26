Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Expected to be limited Saturday

Keuchel is only expected to pitch 2-to-4 innings during his final start of the regular season against the Orioles on Saturday, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.

Framber Valdez will likely take over after Keuchel departs Saturday's start. Manager A.J. Hinch doesn't want to work Keuchel too hard with the postseason right around the corner, so the left-hander will only make a brief outing in Baltimore. This will mark Keuchel's 34th start of the season, which is a career high for the 30-year-old.