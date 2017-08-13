Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Expecting better Sunday

Keuchel said his in-between starts work heading into Sunday's start is the best he's had since the first couple of months of the season, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports. "This is probably the best three or four days in between (starts) since the first couple months (of the season)," he said on Saturday. "So I have no doubt that tomorrow's going to be a lot different than the first three."

The great mystery in Houston is where is the version of Keuchel that showed up for the first 11 starts, when the left-hander posted a 1.67 ERA over 75.2 innings before going on the disabled list with a neck injury. In the three starts since his return from the DL, Keuchel has allowed as many earned runs (14) as he did over the first 11 starts. Manager A.J. Hinch said Keuchel hasn't been controlling contact on the ground over these last three starts, implying that he's been leaving the sinker up.