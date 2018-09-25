Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Fans five in win over Toronto
Keuchel (12-11) allowed three runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out five over five innings as he notched the victory Monday against the Blue Jays.
Keuchel was spotted a four-run lead early in his outing, although he'd give up two in the fourth and another run in the fifth before exiting in a 4-3 ballgame. The 30-year-old will slot in as a key cog within the starting rotation during Houston's playoff run, sitting on a 3.75 ERA and 1.30 WHIP with 151 punchouts through 201.2 frames this season. He'll draw one last start in the regular season Sunday against Baltimore before shifting his focus to the postseason.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: One-start sleepers?
With the 2018 season drawing to a close, Scott White considers which pitchers and hitters might...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27
You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 27
Final week means starting lineups that are less rigid than ever, but Scott White has found...
-
Waivers: Stewart, Voit pack the power
A Tigers rookie makes his presence known while Luke Voit continues to power up for the Yankees....
-
Top 20 first basemen for 2019
First base may not be as loaded with studs as in years past, but it's certainly not lacking...
-
Waivers: Try Sanchez, Bundy?
There may not be a miracle pickup available on the waiver wire this time of year, but that...