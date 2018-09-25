Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Fans five in win over Toronto

Keuchel (12-11) allowed three runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out five over five innings as he notched the victory Monday against the Blue Jays.

Keuchel was spotted a four-run lead early in his outing, although he'd give up two in the fourth and another run in the fifth before exiting in a 4-3 ballgame. The 30-year-old will slot in as a key cog within the starting rotation during Houston's playoff run, sitting on a 3.75 ERA and 1.30 WHIP with 151 punchouts through 201.2 frames this season. He'll draw one last start in the regular season Sunday against Baltimore before shifting his focus to the postseason.