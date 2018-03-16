Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Fires five scoreless Thursday

Keuchel allowed four hits and a walk while striking out two over five scoreless innings Thursday against the Nationals.

Keuchel is cruising toward the regular season after building his pitch count to 70 with two more spring starts before he takes the ball for Houston's second game of the season. He was particularly pleased with his fastball command, per Jerome Solomon of the Houston Chronicle. The left-hander will use his final two weeks of camp to work on his off-speed offerings.