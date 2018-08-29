Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Fires quality start

Keuchel didn't factor into the decision Wednesday against the A's, allowing three runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out five across six innings.

Keuchel pitched around traffic most of the afternoon. He served up a bases-clearing double to Stephen Piscotty in the fourth inning but exited with a 4-3 lead after six innings. The Astros' bullpen wasn't able to hang onto the lead, leaving Kuechel with just two wins in August despite five quality efforts. He'll carry a 3.58 ERA into his next start, which will come at home against the Twins.