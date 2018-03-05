Astros' Dallas Keuchel: First spring start coming Monday

Keuchel will make his first start of spring training Monday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

The Astros are making a point of bringing Keucheul along slowly after the left-hander sustained a sprained left foot during the offseason.

