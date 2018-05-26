Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Gives up two earned in no-decision
Keuchel didn't factor into the decision against Cleveland on Friday, scattering eight hits over six innings, giving up two earned runs, striking out five and walking one in the Astros' 11-2 victory.
Keuchel pitched well in this contest, but didn't find himself in line for the win, as the Astros got all 11 of their runs late off Cleveland's bullpen after Indians ace Corey Kluber got taken out of the game. Keuchel's 3-6 record through his first 11 starts of the season has been a bit of a disappointment considering he's averaged 15 wins per season over the last three years. However, his 3.39 ERA and 1.17 WHIP through 69 innings are still strong numbers, and if he continues to keep his stats around those levels, he should start to find himself in line for more victories pitching on a great Houston team with one of the better lineups in baseball.
