Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Goes five innings in no-decision
Keuchel (0-0) started Game 3 of the ALDS in Monday's series-clinching win over the Indians but didn't factor into the decision. He went five innings and gave up two runs on four hits and a walk while striking out two.
Keuchel got his postseason off to a solid start with Monday's performance even though he was in line to get the loss before the Astros scored three in the seventh. Houston hasn't announced their rotation for the ALCS yet, but Keuchel will likely start one of the first three games.
