Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Goes six innings in loss to Rangers
Keuchel (0-1) picked up the loss, allowing three runs over six innings and striking out four in Houston's 5-1 defeat to the Rangers on Friday.
Keuchel logged a quality start despite the defeat and showcased the traits that have made him one of the most consistent starters in baseball the last few years aside from his outlier 2016 season. Keuchel was limited to 145.2 innings due to injury last year but he was stellar when he did pitch, logging a 2.90 ERA with a 1.12 WHIP to go along with a 14-5 record. Assuming he stays healthy, the 29-year-old has the ability to anchor a fantasy staff and figures to be a mainstay along with Justin Verlander atop Houston's rotation in 2018.
