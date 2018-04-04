Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Grinds through five innings
Keuchel allowed two runs (one earned) on five hits and four walks while striking out three over five innings in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Orioles.
It was a grind for Keuchel, who didn't have his best stuff and required 104 deliveries to get through his five innings. The left-hander was chasing the count all day, throwing first-pitch strikes to just 12 of 24 batters. On this team, with this offense, pitchers don't need to have their best, but the vaunted offense failed with runners in scoring position (1-for-8). Fortunately, the offense has a knack for kicking in eventually and the Astros plated runs in the sixth and seventh innings to take Keuchel off the hook. More often than not, he'll win games when giving up two or fewer runs. He's next scheduled to start Tuesday, April 10 in Minnesota.
