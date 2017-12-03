Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Hobbled by mild foot sprain
Keuchel is currently sporting a walking boot as he recovers from a mild left foot sprain, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Keuchel apparently suffered the injury during the Astros' World Series parade in early November, but the diagnosis of a "mild" sprain suggests it's nothing overly serious. Additionally, the Astros are saying that the walking boot is simply precautionary and that Keuchel is expected to be ready for spring training, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.
