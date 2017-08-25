Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Hurls quality start in no-decision against Nats
Keuchel allowed three runs (two earned) on four hits and two walks with four strikeouts over seven innings in a no-decision Thursday against Washington.
Keuchel pitched well enough to earn his third straight quality start, but he was outmatched by six shutout innings from Stephen Strasburg. He has now allowed just three runs over his past 20.2 innings and has lowered his ERA to 2.58. This comes after a three-start stretch in which he served up three homers and 14 runs over just 12 innings. After Thursday's solid outing, it seems safe to say his cold streak is well in the past.
More News
-
Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Back in form Friday•
-
Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Reaches double-digit wins•
-
Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Expecting better Sunday•
-
Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Shelled by White Sox on Tuesday•
-
Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Suffers first loss Wednesday•
-
Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Early exit in Friday's return•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 22
The Phillies have the most favorable matchups of any team in Fantasy Week 22 (Aug. 28-Sept....
-
Week 22 two-start pitcher rankings
Michael Fulmer and Zack Godley would normally be automatic in a two-start week, but what about...
-
Waivers: Add Weaver, hold Holland
Greg Holland's meltdown continued Wednesday, and Scott White thinks it may be time to protect...
-
Bullpen Report: Relief Angels?
Is Juan Minaya a trustworthy option for the White Sox? Are Mark Melancon and Jeurys Familia...
-
Waivers: Giolito worth adding?
Lucas Giolito will make his 2017 debut Tuesday, but Scott White says he's not the prospect...
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...