Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Hurls quality start in no-decision against Nats

Keuchel allowed three runs (two earned) on four hits and two walks with four strikeouts over seven innings in a no-decision Thursday against Washington.

Keuchel pitched well enough to earn his third straight quality start, but he was outmatched by six shutout innings from Stephen Strasburg. He has now allowed just three runs over his past 20.2 innings and has lowered his ERA to 2.58. This comes after a three-start stretch in which he served up three homers and 14 runs over just 12 innings. After Thursday's solid outing, it seems safe to say his cold streak is well in the past.