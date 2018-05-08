Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Lasts eight innings for second win

Keuchel (2-5) lasted eight strong innings and allowed just one run on five hits and two walks with four strikeouts to pick up the win Monday against Oakland.

Keuchel was finally rewarded for a quality start with a win, but he is still just 2-3 in his five quality starts this season. Regardless, Keuchel was at his most efficient Monday night, as he used 12 groundballs to help stretch his 101 pitches through eight frames. He has now lasted eight innings twice and at least seven innings in four of his eight starts. The Astros lineup is strong, as they proved with 16 runs Monday night, so if Keuchel can keep going deep in games, expect him to start racking up the wins. He'll go for number three Sunday against Texas.