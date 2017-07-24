Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Likely to start Friday or Saturday
Keuchel (neck) will make his next start in the big leagues either Friday or Saturday, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.
The stud southpaw appeared in two rehab starts and only got his pitch count to 62 in those appearances, but the Astros apparently are confident that he can handle jumping back to the big leagues already. The exact date has yet to be determined, but either way he'll be making his next start against the Tigers this weekend. Collin McHugh will slot in on whichever date Keuchel doesn't appear.
