Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Logs three innings in rehab start
Keuchel (neck) scattered two hits and a walk over three scoreless innings in a rehabilitation start for Double-A Corpus Christi on Monday.
Keuchel ran his pitch count up to 46 -- 30 for strikes -- in what was the first start of a rehab assignment that's expected to span two or three outings.
