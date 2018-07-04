Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Loses catcher, no problem
Keuchel (5-8) allowed two runs on five hits and one walk while striking out seven in Friday's 5-3 win over Texas.
Keuchel's batterymate, Max Stassi, left the game in the first inning after getting hit by a pitch on the hand, so it was up to backup Tim Fedorowicz to guide the left-hander through the 102-degree temperature in Arlington. And the duo handled it with aplomb. Keuchel struck out six of the first seven men faced, didn't allow a hit until the third inning, and lasted seven innings for the first time since May 13, which was also the last time he gave up fewer than five hits. The bearded lefty will look to make it four quality starts in five games when he faces the White Sox at home in Houston.
