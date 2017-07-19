Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Next rehab start scheduled for Saturday

Keuchel (neck) will make another rehab appearance Saturday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

It hasn't been determined where Keuchel will be making his next rehab appearance, but the southpaw could be nearing the end of his lengthy recovery. He tossed three innings with Double-A Corpus Christi on Monday, and threw a bullpen session Wednesday in order to keep his active prior to his upcoming start. Keuchel will likely throw a little bit more than he did during Monday's start for whichever one of Houston's affiliates he winds up playing with.