Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Notches win in bounce-back effort Saturday
Keuchel (4-8) picked up the win Saturday against the Royals, allowing two unearned runs on six hits and one walk across six innings. He struck out five.
It was a nice bounce-back effort from Keuchel, who was tagged for five earned runs across just 4.1 innings in his previous start. Keuchel likely would have been able to work deeper into the game, but an error from Carlos Correa in the fifth inning resulted in a pair of unearned runs and the southpaw tossing an extra 15 pitches. It's been a bit of an up and down year for the southpaw, who now owns a 4.15 ERA and 71:23 K:BB through 15 starts (91 innings), but he'll look to build off of Saturday's strong outing in his next scheduled start, which will come at home in a rematch against the Royals.
