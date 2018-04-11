Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Pitches only four innings
Keuchel (0-2) took the loss Tuesday after allowing three earned runs on five hits while walking four and striking out six across four innings Tuesday against the Twins.
For the second straight start Keuchel walked four batters, a mark he only hit once in his 23 regular season starts in 2017. Notably, his swinging strike rate has remained consistent, but he has gotten only 11 and 15 called strikes over his past two starts respectively. His start Tuesday came in Minnesota where the weather remains cold so it's possible he wasn't able to place his pitches well due to lack of grip or feeling in his pitches. However, if he continues to miss the zone, he'll have to come in the zone more, a situation where he has proven hittable in the past.
