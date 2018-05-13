Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Quells Rangers on Sunday

Keuchel (3-5) allowed three hits and a walk while striking out a season-high eight over seven scoreless innings in Sunday's 6-1 win over the Rangers.

Keuchel was in complete control of the Rangers, who had a couple of first-inning singles but did little else. The left-hander kept Texas hitters off balance by changing speeds and retired 20 of the final 22 batters faced to win his second consecutive start. Keuchel has allowed three or fewer runs in seven of his eight starts and is finally enjoying a little run support. His next start is Saturday at home against the Indians.