Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Quells Rangers on Sunday
Keuchel (3-5) allowed three hits and a walk while striking out a season-high eight over seven scoreless innings in Sunday's 6-1 win over the Rangers.
Keuchel was in complete control of the Rangers, who had a couple of first-inning singles but did little else. The left-hander kept Texas hitters off balance by changing speeds and retired 20 of the final 22 batters faced to win his second consecutive start. Keuchel has allowed three or fewer runs in seven of his eight starts and is finally enjoying a little run support. His next start is Saturday at home against the Indians.
More News
-
Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Lasts eight innings for second win•
-
Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Takes loss despite quality start Wednesday•
-
Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Allows six runs in loss•
-
Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Treated rudely by A's•
-
Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Breezes to first win•
-
Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Takes complete game loss to Mariners•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
It can't be Jorge Soler all the time, can it? Our Scott White offers some fresh names to use...
-
Week 8 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 8 (May 14-20) is a great week for two-start pitchers, according to Scott White. He helps...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Bench Bregman
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy baseball: Best, worst matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Kyle Schwarber, fade Yoenis Cespedes
-
Podcast: Sell Corbin? Sit Berrios?
Need to stream a pitcher next week? Looking to buy low or sell high? We’ve got you covered...
-
Keep faith in these five SPs?
Done with Dylan Bundy? Doubting Zack Godley? Disenchanted with Luke Weaver? Our Scott White...