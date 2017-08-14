Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Reaches double-digit wins
Keuchel (10-2) earned the victory Sunday, allowing one earned run on six hits across 6.2 innings to the Rangers. He walked three and struck out seven in the 2-1 win.
Keuchel is the second Astros pitcher to reach double-digit wins this season after Brad Peacock accomplished that feat on Aug. 4. Though he issued three free passes, Sunday served as a nice bounce-back for Keuchel after he was torched for eight earned runs on 10 hits (four innings) in his last start against the White Sox. The Astros' ace is slated to face the Athletics at home in his next start Friday.
