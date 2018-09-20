Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Rocked by M's

Keuchel (11-11) took the loss Wednesday, coughing up five runs on six hits and two walks over five innings while striking out three as the Astros were routed 9-0 by the Mariners.

It's the third time in his last 10 outings the southpaw's been tagged for five runs, but Keuchel's provided Houston with a quality start in the other seven as the club tries to lock up the AL West title over the stubborn A's. Barring any last-minute rotation shuffles to prepare for the playoffs, he's lined up for a potentially productive two-start week to close out the regular season, heading to Toronto on Tuesday before wrapping up the campaign in Baltimore on Sunday.