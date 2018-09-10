Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Roughed up by Red Sox

Keuchel allowed five earned runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out two across six innings Sunday against the Red Sox. He did not factor into the decision.

Keuchel stumbled a few times in the early innings, but the decisive blow came when J.D. Martinez launched a three-run home run in the fifth inning. Poor starts have been a rarity for Keuchel of late, as he has surrendered more than three earned runs only twice in his last 10 starts. That said, he should put this tough matchup behind him and look to bounce back in his next start, likely to come on Saturday against the Diamondbacks.