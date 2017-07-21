Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Sent to short-season affiliate to rehab

Keuchel (neck) will make Saturday's rehab start with short-season Tri-City, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.

It was previously unknown where the ace left-hander would be making his upcoming rehab start. Keuchel will presumably be stretched out to four or five innings in his upcoming start in an effort to get him ready for major-league starts. No word has come as to when he's expected to return, although if this rehab start goes well, Keuchel would be lined up perfectly to make a start June 28 for the series opener in Detroit.