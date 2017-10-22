Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Set to start Game 1 of World Series
Keuchel will start in Game 1 of the Astros' World Series matchup with the Dodgers on Tuesday, Matt Kelly of MLB.com reports.
The 2015 American League Cy Young Award winner has been stellar throughout the playoffs and owns a 2.59 ERA over his five career postseason starts, so it was a no-brainer for Astros manager A.J. Hinch to turn to their ace for Game 1. Keuchel will oppose Clayton Kershaw in the contest, with Justin Verlander following the lefty in the rotation start Game 2.
