Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Sharp in Tuesday's victory
Keuchel (14-5) picked up the win Tuesday against the Rangers. He allowed two runs (one earned) on five hits and a walk while striking out eight over six innings.
The Astros' offense gifted Keuchel with a four-run lead as he entered the opening frame, and the former Cy Young took it from there. The 29-year-old has now allowed only four earned runs over his past three starts (18 innings) and has lowered his ERA to an sparkling 2.90. Keuchel's eight punchouts also marked his highest strikeout total since late May. It was a strong performance in what was likely the ace's final start of the regular season.
More News
-
Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Strikes out seven in loss•
-
Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Fires six strong innings in Saturday victory•
-
Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Struggles with command in Sunday loss•
-
Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Holds Mariners to two runs for 12th win•
-
Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Slapped with six runs by Rangers•
-
Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Hurls quality start in no-decision against Nats•
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...