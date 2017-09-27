Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Sharp in Tuesday's victory

Keuchel (14-5) picked up the win Tuesday against the Rangers. He allowed two runs (one earned) on five hits and a walk while striking out eight over six innings.

The Astros' offense gifted Keuchel with a four-run lead as he entered the opening frame, and the former Cy Young took it from there. The 29-year-old has now allowed only four earned runs over his past three starts (18 innings) and has lowered his ERA to an sparkling 2.90. Keuchel's eight punchouts also marked his highest strikeout total since late May. It was a strong performance in what was likely the ace's final start of the regular season.