Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Shelled by White Sox on Tuesday
Keuchel (9-2) allowed eight runs on 10 hits and three walks while striking out two over four innings during Tuesday's loss to the White Sox.
Keuchel entered Tuesday's game against the rebuilding White Sox with a 2.15 ERA but exited four innings later with a 2.87 ERA in what was easily his worst start in years. The lefty gave up four hits in the first inning and four more in the third before being yanked from the game after four innings with eight earned runs to his name. Keuchel has now allowed 14 earned runs in his last three starts (12 innings) since returning from the disabled list on July 28. He'll look to right the ship when he takes on the Rangers in Arlington on Sunday.
