Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Shuts down Tigers for seventh win
Keuchel (7-8) picked up the win in Friday's 3-0 victory over the Tigers, allowing six hits and a walk over six scoreless innings while striking out four.
The left-hander recorded his 12th quality start of the season, and fifth in his last six outings. Keuchel will carry a 3.75 ERA into the All-Star break.
More News
-
Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Earns win Sunday•
-
Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Loses catcher, no problem•
-
Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Escapes with no-decision Wednesday•
-
Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Throws six scoreless innings in no-decision•
-
Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Notches win in bounceback effort Saturday•
-
Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Surrenders 13 hits•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: Struggling Aces
Luis Severino, Corey Kluber, Charlie Morton and a few other aces just haven’t been themselves...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Posey fading
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Five pitcher upgrades to make
So where do you find precious upside pitching for the second half and Fantasy stretch run?...
-
Waivers: Trust Matz, Ross now?
Heath Cummings looks at performances from Steven Matz and Tyson Ross, and asks whether they're...
-
Dialed-up Sale chasing history
Did you notice Chris Sale is throwing harder than ever before? He is, and it's putting him...
-
Waivers: Rondon a must-add
With Ken Giles optioned to Triple-A, it's Hector Rondon's job in Houston now. He needs to be...