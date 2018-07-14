Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Shuts down Tigers for seventh win

Keuchel (7-8) picked up the win in Friday's 3-0 victory over the Tigers, allowing six hits and a walk over six scoreless innings while striking out four.

The left-hander recorded his 12th quality start of the season, and fifth in his last six outings. Keuchel will carry a 3.75 ERA into the All-Star break.

