Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Six strong innings in win over Twins
Keuchel (11-10) allowed one unearned run on five hits and two walks across six innings Monday to earn the win against the Twins. He struck out six.
Keuchel coasted through the outing, limiting baserunners for the most part and inducing eight groundball outs to help keep the visitors at bay. He allowed an unearned run in the sixth following a Carlos Correa error, but he was able to escape the inning with his 11th win still in hand. Keuchel has now delivered three consecutive quality starts, posting a strong 17:5 K:BB over 19 innings in that span. He'll take a solid 3.46 ERA into this weekend's matchup with the Red Sox.
