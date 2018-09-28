Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Starting second game Saturday

Keuchel will pitch the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Orioles, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Thursday's rainout will be made up as part of a doubleheader Saturday. Keuchel, who was scheduled to start Saturday, will throw the nightcap after Justin Verlander, originally scheduled to start Friday, will kickoff the doubleheader in the afternoon.

More News
Our Latest Stories