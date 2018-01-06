Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Starts throwing; loses walking boot

Keuchel (foot) was able to begin throwing after shedding his walking boot last week, and expects to pitch off the mound in early February, Jake Kaplan of The Houston Chronicle reports.

Keuchel suffered a mild left foot sprain during the team's World Series parade in early November, but remains on track to be fully healed and recovered prior to spring training. The Astros stated that the walking boot was simply a precaution, and it's obviously a positive sign that he's been able to resume his throwing progression. At this point, there should be no concerns over his availability for the 2018 campaign.