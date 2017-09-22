Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Strikes out seven in loss
Keuchel gave up two runs on five hits and three walks while striking out seven in six innings Thursday against the White Sox, but was saddled with his fifth loss of the season.
After White Sox starter Carson Fulmer exited with a blister in the first inning, Keuchel was outpitched by Chicago's bullpen the rest of the way. He has quality starts in three of his last four outings and his ERA still sits just under 3.00 (2.96) on the season. Keuchel lines up to start Tuesday in Texas and then again on the final day of the regular season, although the Astros could opt to scratch him from that final start in an effort to set their playoff rotation.
