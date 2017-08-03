Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Suffers first loss Wednesday
Keuchel (9-1) took his first loss of the season Wednesday against the Rays, lasting only five innings while allowing three runs on seven hits with two walks and two strikeouts.
That's two concerning performances in a row since coming off the DL for Keuchel, who only lasted three innings last Friday against the Tigers in his return from a nerve issue in the neck. He was limited to 87 pitches in this one and posted a season-low strikeout total. On the bright side, Keuchel went mostly unscathed after Logan Morrison tagged him for a two-run homer in the first inning and maintaining the 1.04 home ERA he had coming into this start was always going to be unlikely. He'll have an extra day to rest with Houston off Monday, which should allow the lefty to be back to full strength prior to Tuesday's road date with the White Sox.
More News
-
Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Early exit in Friday's return•
-
Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Activated ahead of Friday's start•
-
Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Will pitch Friday•
-
Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Likely to start Friday or Saturday•
-
Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Decision coming Monday•
-
Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Throws 62 pitches in final rehab start•
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...
-
Prospects: Albies, Rosario graduate
Now that Amed Rosario and Ozzie Albies have arrived, who are the top five prospects to stash...
-
Waivers: Don't sleep on Marquez, McHugh
The trade deadline consumed so much bandwidth that you may have missed two of the weekend's...
-
Trade Deadline: Winners & losers
Yu Darvish and Sonny Gray were the biggest names moved at the trade deadline, but they weren't...