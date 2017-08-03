Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Suffers first loss Wednesday

Keuchel (9-1) took his first loss of the season Wednesday against the Rays, lasting only five innings while allowing three runs on seven hits with two walks and two strikeouts.

That's two concerning performances in a row since coming off the DL for Keuchel, who only lasted three innings last Friday against the Tigers in his return from a nerve issue in the neck. He was limited to 87 pitches in this one and posted a season-low strikeout total. On the bright side, Keuchel went mostly unscathed after Logan Morrison tagged him for a two-run homer in the first inning and maintaining the 1.04 home ERA he had coming into this start was always going to be unlikely. He'll have an extra day to rest with Houston off Monday, which should allow the lefty to be back to full strength prior to Tuesday's road date with the White Sox.