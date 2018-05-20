Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Sunk by rough first inning in loss
Keuchel (3-6) took the loss Saturday against the Indians. He allowed four runs over five innings, allowing six hits and two walks while striking out three.
The record may be ugly, but Keuchel still possesses a 3.43 ERA to go with a 1.14 WHIP on the season. A rocky start to the year was followed by a strong, six-start stretch in which Keuchel recorded a 2.72 ERA and a 0.86 WHIP over 43 innings. That streak ended Saturday against an Indians lineup that is starting to wake up. Keuchel's biggest issue Saturday was in the first inning, when he dug himself a three-run deficit before settling down for the rest of the day. He's lined up to face the Indians again in his next start May 25.
