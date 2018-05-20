Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Sunk by rough first inning, takes loss to Indians

Keuchel (3-6) took the loss Saturday against the Indians. He allowed four runs over 5.0 innings, allowing six hits and two walks while picking up three strikeouts.

The record may be ugly, but Keuchel still possesses a 3.43 ERA to go with a 1.14 WHIP on the season. A rocky start to the year was followed by a strong, six-start stretch in which Keuchel recorded a 2.72 ERA and a 0.86 WHIP over 43.0 innings. That streak ended Saturday against an Indians lineup that is starting to wake up. Keuchel's biggest issue Saturday was the first inning when he dug himself a three-run deficit before settling down for the rest of his start. He's lined up to face the Indians again in his next start May 25.