Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Surrenders 13 hits

Keuchel allowed six runs (five earned) on 13 hits and no walks while striking out three across 4.1 innings Sunday against the Rangers. He did not factor into the decision.

Keuchel was a given a six-run lead, but couldn't make it last thanks to the 13 hits he allowed, which matched a career-worst. The lone positive that can be taken from the outing is that he allowed only one extra-base hit, a double to Isiah Kiner-Falefa. Because of that, it would be tempting to write this start off as bad batted-ball luck, but Keuchel has now allowed 16 earned runs over his last 16 innings pitched.