Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Surrenders five vs. A's
Keuchel (9-10) allowed five runs on nine hits and one walk while striking out four over 5.2 innings Saturday against Oakland as he was saddled with the loss.
Keuchel got off to a shaky start after giving up two runs in the first inning, and he exited the ballgame down five after a three-run sixth inning. This was an uncharacteristic outing for the 30-year-old lefty, who'd allowed just two runs over his previous two starts combined (13 frames). Keuchel will look to get back on track his next time out, as he's scheduled to toe the rubber Friday against the Angels.
