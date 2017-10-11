Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Tabbed as Game 1 starter
Keuchel will start Game 1 of the ALCS on Friday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Although manager A.J. Hinch doesn't know which team the Astros will be facing, he confirmed Keuchel as the Game 1 starter while also stating that Justin Verlander will take the hill for Game 2. This comes as no surprise, and likely lines Keuchel up for a Game 5 start next Wednesday, if it's necessary, although he could wind up going Tuesday on short rest depending on the position Houston is in.
More News
-
Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Will likely start Game 1 of ALCS•
-
Astros' Dallas Keuchel: To start Game 2 of ALDS•
-
Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Will throw sim game Sunday•
-
Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Sharp in Tuesday's victory•
-
Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Strikes out seven in loss•
-
Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Fires six strong innings in Saturday victory•
-
Early 2018 Positional Rankings
Check out Scott White and Heath Cumming's first batch of rankings for the 2018 Fantasy sea...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 catcher rankings
Buster Posey has been a fixture atop the catcher rankings since breaking into the league in...
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...