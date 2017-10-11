Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Tabbed as Game 1 starter

Keuchel will start Game 1 of the ALCS on Friday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Although manager A.J. Hinch doesn't know which team the Astros will be facing, he confirmed Keuchel as the Game 1 starter while also stating that Justin Verlander will take the hill for Game 2. This comes as no surprise, and likely lines Keuchel up for a Game 5 start next Wednesday, if it's necessary, although he could wind up going Tuesday on short rest depending on the position Houston is in.