Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Tabbed as Game 3 starter

Keuchel will start Game 3 of the ALCS against the Red Sox, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

This wasn't a matter of if, but rather a matter of when. Keuchel will now line up for the first game of the series taking place in Houston, though it's currently unclear who will take the ball for Boston. As things stand now, this would potentially line the southpaw up for a Game 7 assignment should the series go that many games.