Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Tabbed as Game 3 starter
Keuchel will start Game 3 of the ALCS against the Red Sox, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
This wasn't a matter of if, but rather a matter of when. Keuchel will now line up for the first game of the series taking place in Houston, though it's currently unclear who will take the ball for Boston. As things stand now, this would potentially line the southpaw up for a Game 7 assignment should the series go that many games.
More News
-
Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Goes five innings in no-decision•
-
Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Throws three innings as planned•
-
Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Will throw three innings•
-
Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Starting second game Saturday•
-
Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Expected to be limited Saturday•
-
Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Fans five in win over Toronto•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Projecting 2019's first two rounds
Whether you're still in it or out of it in 2018, it doesn't hurt to start planning for next...
-
Top 30 outfielders for 2019
The top 30 outfielders for next year feature many of the usual suspects, but our Scott White...
-
Analyzing late-season developments
If you blinked in September, you missed quite a bit. Scott White gives you the rundown, already...
-
Top 20 shortstops for 2019
Is it possible shortstop is now one of the deepest positions in Fantasy? The one-time wasteland...
-
Top 20 third basemen for 2019
Third base is shaping up to be one of the deepest of all positions in 2019 — that is, if the...
-
Top 20 second basemen for 2019
At a time when position scarcity is supposed to be on the outs, second base is surprisingly...