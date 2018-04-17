Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Takes complete game loss to Mariners
Keuchel (0-3) allowed just two runs on six hits and a walk with six strikeouts in an eight inning complete game but was still left with the loss Monday night against the Mariners.
Keuchel remains winless, but this was finally a performance worthy of a former Cy Young winner. The main blemish was a solo home run off the bat of Nelson Cruz in the fourth inning, but other than that, Keuchel was exceptionally sharp. He induced 14 grounders against just four fly balls and threw 24 first-pitch strikes to 31 hitters as he hit his spots all night long. If Keuchel can find this form with regularity, the Astros lineup will deliver him the wins before long.
More News
-
Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Pitches only four innings•
-
Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Grinds through five innings•
-
Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Laments spotty command•
-
Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Goes six innings in loss to Rangers•
-
Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Closes out spring•
-
Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Fires five scoreless Thursday•
-
Bullpen: Giles, Holland on the rocks?
Are Ken Giles, Alex Colome and Greg Holland already in hot water? Scott White looks at six...
-
Week 4 two-start pitcher rankings
Mike Foltynewicz looks like a must with two-starts, but who else does Scott White like in Week...
-
Waivers: Buying Bartolo
Bartolo Colon was phenomenal on Sunday, should you add him?
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Losing Josh Donaldson doesn't sting as badly if you have his replacement, says our Scott White,...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sit Harper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Deep-league adds
Heath Cummings takes a look at players owned in less than 25 percent of leagues in search of...