Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Takes complete game loss to Mariners

Keuchel (0-3) allowed just two runs on six hits and a walk with six strikeouts in an eight inning complete game but was still left with the loss Monday night against the Mariners.

Keuchel remains winless, but this was finally a performance worthy of a former Cy Young winner. The main blemish was a solo home run off the bat of Nelson Cruz in the fourth inning, but other than that, Keuchel was exceptionally sharp. He induced 14 grounders against just four fly balls and threw 24 first-pitch strikes to 31 hitters as he hit his spots all night long. If Keuchel can find this form with regularity, the Astros lineup will deliver him the wins before long.