Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Takes loss against Rangers
Keuchel (8-9) took the loss Friday, allowing three runs on six hits and two walks over five innings while striking out five as the Astros fell 11-2 to the Rangers.
The left-hander dropped his first decision since June 5 and saw his quality start streak end at four, although Keuchel did keep the Astros in the game until the bullpen fell apart. He'll carry a 3.60 ERA into his next outing Wednesday in Seattle.
