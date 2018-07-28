Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Takes loss against Rangers

Keuchel (8-9) took the loss Friday, allowing three runs on six hits and two walks over five innings while striking out five as the Astros fell 11-2 to the Rangers.

The left-hander dropped his first decision since June 5 and saw his quality start streak end at four, although Keuchel did keep the Astros in the game until the bullpen fell apart. He'll carry a 3.60 ERA into his next outing Wednesday in Seattle.