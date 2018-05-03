Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Takes loss despite quality start Wednesday
Keuchel (1-5) took the loss against the Yankees on Wednesday, allowing three runs on six hits over seven innings while striking out five.
He came into the game with a 1.41 career ERA and pristine 0.0 HR/9 in six starts against the Yankees, but Giancarlo Stanton ruined all that by taking Keuchel deep twice. The left-hander now has a 3.98 ERA and 33:12 K:BB in 43 innings on the season, numbers he'll look to improve on further Monday in Oakland.
