Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Takes no-decision Friday
Keuchel earned a quality start in a no-decision against the Diamondbacks on Friday. He allowed two earned runs, five hits and four walks over six innings while striking out five.
Keuchel gave up both runs in the first inning on a two-run single by David Peralta, but he settled down and managed to complete six frames on 99 pitches. The four walks tied a season-high for Keuchel, but he lowered his ERA to 3.57 with the effort. He now owns a 143:52 K:BB ratio over 191.2 innings this season, and he's scheduled to make his next start Wednesday at home against the Mariners.
More News
-
Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Roughed up by Red Sox•
-
Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Six strong innings in win over Twins•
-
Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Fires quality start•
-
Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Evens record in victory•
-
Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Surrenders five vs. A's•
-
Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Whiffs five in no-decision•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
There's plenty of reason to love the Rays in Week 26 (Sept. 17-23), according to Scott White,...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
There's no shortage of interesting two-start options in Week 26 (Sept. 17-23) — that is, if...
-
Waivers: Who replaces Pedro Strop?
The Cubs are down a closer, but the replacement could be even better, according to Scott White....
-
Minor-league Barometer: 2018 wrapup
The minor-league barometer ends the 2018 season looking at who helped or hurt their stock most...
-
Projecting 2019's first two rounds
Whether you're still in it or out of it in 2018, it doesn't hurt to start planning for next...
-
Waivers: Eyeing Castillo, Musgrove
Our Scott White looks at some pitchers showing signs of a breakthrough at this late stage of...