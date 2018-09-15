Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Takes no-decision Friday

Keuchel earned a quality start in a no-decision against the Diamondbacks on Friday. He allowed two earned runs, five hits and four walks over six innings while striking out five.

Keuchel gave up both runs in the first inning on a two-run single by David Peralta, but he settled down and managed to complete six frames on 99 pitches. The four walks tied a season-high for Keuchel, but he lowered his ERA to 3.57 with the effort. He now owns a 143:52 K:BB ratio over 191.2 innings this season, and he's scheduled to make his next start Wednesday at home against the Mariners.