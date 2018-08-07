Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Throws another quality start

Keuchel did not factor in the decision of Tuesday's win over the Giants despite allowing one run on three hits over six innings. He recorded five strikeouts and issued two walks.

Keuchel finished the afternoon with 87 pitches and likely could have pitched another inning, but manager A.J. Hinch opted for a pinch hitter in the top of the seventh as they trailed 1-0 at the time. The 30-year-old had an up-and-down first three months of the season but since the start of July has allowed 11 runs (10 earned) over 45.2 innings (1.97 ERA in seven starts). Keuchel currently lines up for a matchup against the Mariners on Sunday.