Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Throws six scoreless innings in no-decision
Keuchel struck out six in six scoreless innings Friday against the Astros, giving up two walks and six hits in a no-decision
After a few rough outings in which he gave up 16 earned runs across 16 innings in three starts, Keuchel has now had back-to-back starts without allowing an earned run. The lefty has brought his ERA back under 4.00 and carries a 1.31 WHIP while sporting a middle-of-the-road .265 batting average against. His next start will be a matchup at home against the Blue Jays.
